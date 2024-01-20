Rayo, Getafe, Villarreal and Las Palmas also interested in Peter -report

Real Madrid academy product Peter Gonzalez —formerly known as Peter Federico when he made his debut with the first team two years ago— is on his way out of the club. While reports from the Spanish press indicated that he was very close to signing for Valencia this winter, other clubs like Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Villarreal or Las Palmas have also come calling as Valencia have been “too passive,” according to a report from MARCA.

Peter is no longer a key player for Real Madrid Castilla and considering his contract expires in the summer of 2025, Los Blancos want to sell him now and make a bit of profit while maybe keeping 50% of his rights.

Needless to say, Peter would need to work hard in his new club before getting relevant minutes right away. He’s still 21 years old and is an intriguing prospect as a winger, but Real Madrid appear to have given up on him at this point.