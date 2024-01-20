Real Madrid to sign Jeremy de Leon; deal is imminent — report

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Puerto Rican midfielder Jeremy de Leon from Castellón, according to the reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old has signed a contract until 2026 and will join the club’s reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, in the Segunda Division B.

De Leon is regarded as an extremely fast winger who can out-muscle defenders. He was first spotted by scouts in a tournament in Sheffield in 2019, where he stood out among the rest of the players from Puerto Rico. Since then, he’s been playing in Castellon while catching more eyes.

Romano reported that De Leon rejected offers from two other La Liga clubs in order to join Real Madrid, and that the medical has already been set in place. If all goes well, he will join Castilla.

De Leon is expected to be a replacement for Peter Federico, who is likely to leave Real Madrid this winter.