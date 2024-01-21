Las Blancas Podcast: Harmful result and life lessons!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona in Supercopa de España Femenina.
Talking points:
- Toril’s weird lineup choices in the big matchup
- Weird midfield choice and rotation from the last game
- The switcheroo between the center-backs again
- The absolute dominant performance from Barcelona
- Ingrid Engen’s strong performance from center-back
- Ona Battle running the left flank
- Numbers behind our performance
- Toril’s post-match comments about Tere’s exclusion
- Different perspective on the game from Giraldez and Toril
- Toril’s interpretation of the game and our midfield
- Athenea’s comments on Toril and club’s current situation
- Facing Atletico Madrid in the Copa de la Reina
- Upcoming fixture list and its difficulty
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
