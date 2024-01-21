Las Blancas Podcast: Harmful result and life lessons!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona in Supercopa de España Femenina.

Talking points:

Toril’s weird lineup choices in the big matchup

Weird midfield choice and rotation from the last game

The switcheroo between the center-backs again

The absolute dominant performance from Barcelona

Ingrid Engen’s strong performance from center-back

Ona Battle running the left flank

Numbers behind our performance

Toril’s post-match comments about Tere’s exclusion

Different perspective on the game from Giraldez and Toril

Toril’s interpretation of the game and our midfield

Athenea’s comments on Toril and club’s current situation

Facing Atletico Madrid in the Copa de la Reina

Upcoming fixture list and its difficulty

