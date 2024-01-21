Daily Thread: 21 Jan 2024

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

——————————

Back To La Liga

It’s match day again! We’re finally back at the Bernabeu competing again for 3pts and to steadily retake the lead in La Liga

A New RB Has Appeared

Rumors that Real Madrid are currently monitoring Yan Couto for the RB position. I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about him and believe he’s predominantly played as a RW for Girona. However, if LV leaves we will need to examine a few RB options.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Yan Couto, per MARCA.



The Brazilian right back is on loan from Manchester City and has emerged as a starter at Girona this season. Contract expires in 2025. pic.twitter.com/q6bgufPepf — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) January 20, 2024

A New Wonderkid

Bienvenido Jeremy De Leon