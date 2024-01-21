Daily Thread: 21 Jan 2024

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and LONG LIVE Juninho!!!
——————————
Back To La Liga
It’s match day again! We’re finally back at the Bernabeu competing again for 3pts and to steadily retake the lead in La Liga
’ ! pic.twitter.com/C9cREIktRE— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 21, 2024
Expected Real Madrid-Almería XI, @marca pic.twitter.com/GcPS0KnJwg— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 21, 2024
A New RB Has Appeared
Rumors that Real Madrid are currently monitoring Yan Couto for the RB position. I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about him and believe he’s predominantly played as a RW for Girona. However, if LV leaves we will need to examine a few RB options.
Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Yan Couto, per MARCA.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) January 20, 2024
The Brazilian right back is on loan from Manchester City and has emerged as a starter at Girona this season. Contract expires in 2025. pic.twitter.com/q6bgufPepf
A New Wonderkid
Bienvenido Jeremy De Leon
Jeremy De Leon will become only the second ever player from Puerto Rico to play for Real Madrid.— Mayank (@MayankRMFC) January 20, 2024
The 19 year old has 5 goals in 5 appearances for the U20 side. Let's hope he flourishes at Castilla.pic.twitter.com/uR49n5Ze7V
Forza Mike Maignan. pic.twitter.com/Q05RjkDjz7— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 20, 2024
Loading comments...