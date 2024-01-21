Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Almeria

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Almeria in La Liga.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Diego Piñeiro.
Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations after Thursday’s clash against Atletico in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. That was a long, intense and physical game and Ancelotti should use some of his reserves against what should be a manageable opponent like Almeria.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
Date: 01/21/2024
Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC
Available Streaming: ESPN+
