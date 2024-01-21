Real Madrid vs Almeria, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Almeria barely three days after the intense Derby against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Almeria offers Ancelotti a good opportunity to make some rotations, but the Italian coach could very well decide to deploy most of his starters as the team will have a full week to prepare for their next game.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Almeria predicted XI: Maximiano, Pubil, Chumi, Edgar, Akieme, Lopy, Melero, Robertone, Arribas, Embarba, Suarez.

Real Madrid will need to be very careful with Sergio Arribas and Almeria’s counterattacks, but Ancelotti’s men should be able to pull through.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/21/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

