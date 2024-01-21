Real Madrid vs Almeria 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Almeria just three days after losing to Atletico de Madrid in extra-time after a hard-fought battle which ended with Real’s elimination from the Copa del Rey. This is the return of La Liga after two weeks and this match against Almeria should be a comfortable one for Los Blancos.

Ancelotti and his men will have one week to prepare for their next game, so the Italian coach might still use most of his starters in this one, even if Madrid could probably get away with resting key players against Almeria in order to avoid injuries and fatigue later in the season.

However, this could also be a trap game for Madrid given that it’s an early kick-off against a defensive-minded opponent who will wait for counterattacking opportunities to develop.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/21/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

