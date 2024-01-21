 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Almeria, 2024 La Liga

All set for the return of La Liga.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Almeria in the return of La Liga after the team’s trip to Saudi Arabia to conquer the Spanish Supercup and the Copa del Rey games against Arandina and Atletico de Madrid.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Almeria starting XI (TBC): Maximiano, Pubil, Chumi, Edgar, Akieme, Lopy, Melero, Robertone, Arribas, Embarba, Suarez.

Real Madrid will have more than a week to prepare for their next game, so they must play this one with intensity and focus from the get go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/21/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

