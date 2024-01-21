Ancelotti: “All three VAR decisions were fairly clear”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press after a jam-packed 3-2 comeback victory over Almeria on Saturday. There was a lot of controversy involving VAR decisions, and of course, Ancelotti was asked about that and a load of other things, such as the performance in the first half. Speaking on the former, the Italian coach said: “I understand Almería’s complaint. They were decisions reviewed by the VAR. I think there were three fairly clear decisions.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s overall performance

“It was a strange game. We played very poorly in the first half, with little energy. The evaluation I made was wrong, a tired team played and we did very poorly. Then the character of the team in our stadium made us come back from a difficult game with a totally different second half.”

Ancelotti on who is to blame for the poor first half

“Myself. We had to evaluate the players’ fatigue well, and I think we did not do it well.”

Ancelotti on whether there were any positives from the first half

“Nothing. There was a lack of idea, energy. We started the game very badly. We have to forget it, and in the second half, this stadium always gives that push.”

Ancelotti on the fans whistling the team in the first half

“Yes. The first half cannot be played like this. The whistles are acceptable. Completely.”

Ancelotti on whether his goalkeeper rotation is creating doubts in goal

‘I don’t think so. They are happy and calm. I don’t usually do it; I did it with Casilla and Diego López, and I hope it turns out the same this year.”

Ancelotti on the impact of the substitutes

“We changed the system with Joselu and Brahim. Especially with Joselu, we tried to play more on the outside and bring Bellingham closer to the penalty area. Vinicius played more inside, and this allowed Fran García to move up the wing. Ceballos and Camavinga were also important. They showed that they could start.

“The only thing that could be done was to change the dynamic and bring in fresh players. Some players played extra time against Atlético de Madrid. I had to make a different alignment. In the second half, they gave a very big push.”

Ancelotti on letting two goals in

“It is a fact that we have to consider. Be more solid, more forceful at the back. You don’t always have the energy and strength to come back from two goals.”

Ancelotti on Pubill’s post-game comments

“I understand. Everyone has their opinion. Each one played their game, but all three decisions were correct.”

Ancelotti on listening to people saying that Real Madrid won because of VAR

“I’m ready. I have no problem.”