Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 2 Almeria Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

A CRAZY GAME

Early kick offs and how it affects Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s starting XI

Fatigue levels

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

Nacho’s mistakes on both goals

Real Madrid’s horrible transition defending from key deep midfielders

Should Real Madrid go back to the double pivot?

The fans booing in the 1st half

Ancelotti’s half-time changes

How the subs changed the game

Joselu’s gravity

The referee calls, one by one

The injury time added

And more.

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)