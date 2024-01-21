Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 2 Almeria Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:
- A CRAZY GAME
- Early kick offs and how it affects Real Madrid
- Real Madrid’s starting XI
- Fatigue levels
- Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes
- Nacho’s mistakes on both goals
- Real Madrid’s horrible transition defending from key deep midfielders
- Should Real Madrid go back to the double pivot?
- The fans booing in the 1st half
- Ancelotti’s half-time changes
- How the subs changed the game
- Joselu’s gravity
- The referee calls, one by one
- The injury time added
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
