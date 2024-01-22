Open Thead: January 22, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch 007 movies with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Well That Was an Entertaining Match
If nothing else, it at least ofered some much-forgotten VARdrid-stylre controversy! You know, i a sense, I had missed these claims.. just a little though. What’s YOUR opinion on the referee’s calls?
Can we Still Get (Another) Applause?!
We’ve seen the man barely making it across the finish line in the past games. Yet, tired though he may be, the man is still playing at the highest possible level, leaving no more room for doubt regarding his will to succeed. Let’s not forget he actually tried an overhead with his shoulder in an anything-but-good state.
Jude Bellingham has been playing with a shoulder strap due to the injury for the past two months and is still playing at the highest possible level.— TC (@totalcristiano) January 22, 2024
He was born with the Real Madrid mentality. pic.twitter.com/2zlH1cQdoB
Toni Kroos took to Instagram to praise Jude Bellingham's mentality after the England man kickstarted their comeback in the 3-2 win over Almeria ⚪️— SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 22, 2024
High praise from his fellow teammate
Is Bellingham a future England and Real Madrid captain? pic.twitter.com/2zU3zU1e99
Updates on our Next Signing
⚪️ Documents signed for Real Madrid to sign Jeremy De Leon for Castilla team.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024
2004 born forward agreed on deal until June 2026, all completed for the first Puerto Rican player in Real history. pic.twitter.com/EXuzbxdGjv
Loading comments...