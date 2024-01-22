 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thead: January 22, 2024

Your Manic Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch 007 movies with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well That Was an Entertaining Match

If nothing else, it at least ofered some much-forgotten VARdrid-stylre controversy! You know, i a sense, I had missed these claims.. just a little though. What’s YOUR opinion on the referee’s calls?

Can we Still Get (Another) Applause?!

We’ve seen the man barely making it across the finish line in the past games. Yet, tired though he may be, the man is still playing at the highest possible level, leaving no more room for doubt regarding his will to succeed. Let’s not forget he actually tried an overhead with his shoulder in an anything-but-good state.

Updates on our Next Signing

