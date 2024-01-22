Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Controversial La Liga refereeing: A debate between a Cule and Madridista

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

A debate about referees in La Liga: Is there corruption in favour of Real Madrid?

Were the calls at the Bernabeu correct? Were Almeria “robbed”?

Barcelona vs Real Betis breakdown

Our chat with Cadiz co-owner Ben Harburg

Real Madrid’s Copa del rey elimination

Athletic Club vs Barca preview

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

