Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Controversial La Liga refereeing: A debate between a Cule and Madridista

Kiyan and Diego had differing views on what happened at the Bernabeu last night

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A debate about referees in La Liga: Is there corruption in favour of Real Madrid?
  • Were the calls at the Bernabeu correct? Were Almeria “robbed”?
  • Barcelona vs Real Betis breakdown
  • Our chat with Cadiz co-owner Ben Harburg
  • Real Madrid’s Copa del rey elimination
  • Athletic Club vs Barca preview
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

