Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Controversial La Liga refereeing: A debate between a Cule and Madridista

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A debate about referees in La Liga: Is there corruption in favour of Real Madrid?
- Were the calls at the Bernabeu correct? Were Almeria “robbed”?
- Barcelona vs Real Betis breakdown
- Our chat with Cadiz co-owner Ben Harburg
- Real Madrid’s Copa del rey elimination
- Athletic Club vs Barca preview
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
