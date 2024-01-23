Open Thread: January 23, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Pirates of the Carribean with (not a movie marathon without pizza though): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well... You Know the Subject

Almeria’s coach Gaizka Garitano doesn’t want to speak on the match against Real Madrid:



"If I give my opinion, then they punish us coaches for speaking." pic.twitter.com/HD1J9671PW — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) January 21, 2024

Gonzalo Melero after the loss to Real Madrid:



“We leave with the feeling that we have been robbed. The refs have hurt us and on top of that they will think that they’ve done well.”



“If we want to be the best league in the world, we are light years away.”pic.twitter.com/VESYUQGL2Z — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) January 21, 2024

And yet still...

It is clearly stated in the rulebook why Vini Jr shoulder goal was a LEGIT goal



Real Madrid won fair and square, and people will ignore this to push the Anti-Madrid agenda



90% of those people didn't watch the game even pic.twitter.com/3psJzuBnib — Rk (@RkFutbol) January 22, 2024

Look guys, I really do think that the correct decisions were made in said game, but the entire game was just chaos. The thing is, we thoroughly deserved the whooping we got in the first half. The team started as lethargic as one’s opponents can only hope. The team looked like they didn’t want to be on the pitch. That said, I do think that each and every referee in the following Real Madrid fixtures will feel under pressure to not face the same criticism and this may have a huge negative impact in the games to follow. Let’s hope we beat the next opponents cleanly and convincingly to see these comments lose traction.

And Then, Jude Hands us This Momment

Man’s got humor.