Open Thread: January 23, 2024

Your Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Pirates of the Carribean with (not a movie marathon without pizza though): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well... You Know the Subject

And yet still...

Look guys, I really do think that the correct decisions were made in said game, but the entire game was just chaos. The thing is, we thoroughly deserved the whooping we got in the first half. The team started as lethargic as one’s opponents can only hope. The team looked like they didn’t want to be on the pitch. That said, I do think that each and every referee in the following Real Madrid fixtures will feel under pressure to not face the same criticism and this may have a huge negative impact in the games to follow. Let’s hope we beat the next opponents cleanly and convincingly to see these comments lose traction.

And Then, Jude Hands us This Momment

Man’s got humor.

