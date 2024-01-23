OFFICIAL: Militao signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced the contract extension of central defender Eder Militao, who will stay with the club until the summer of 2028.

Militão joined Real Madrid in 2019, aged 21, and in his five seasons wearing our jersey he’s become one of the best centre-backs in the world.

He’s won 9 trophies with Real Madrid: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Spanish Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

Militāo has made 143 appearances with our team, scoring 11 goals, and is a Brazil international, having featured 30 times and winning the Copa America in 2019.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Militao is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in the team’s first game of the season, so the club is showing trust and faith in his return to an elite level once he is back on the field.

Extending a player while he’s still recovering from a serious injury is unusual, but Militao was one of the world’s best defenders before his injury and it’s clear that the club and its doctors have liked what they’ve seen during his recovery.