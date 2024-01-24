Managing Madrid Podcast: eSports, Militao renewal, and Barcelona fandom / club meltdown with Leah Revelle

AUDIO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid comes in two parts.

Part One, Kiyan Sobhani and Leah Revelle:

Leah’s esports commentary

What it was like meeting Erling Haaland, Ronaldinho, and Luis Figo

Kids playing video games — good or bad?

Real Madrid’s “rebuild”

Jude Bellingham surprising us all

Explanations of the unnecessary outrage from other fans after the Almeria game

Barcelona’s double standards

Real Madrid’s February schedule

And more.

Part Two (1:06:40), Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete:

How would Madridista’s react if the var reviews were in favour of Barca

Militao’s renewal: Was it the right call?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Leah Revelle (@leahrevelle)

Lucas Navarrete (@lucasnavarreteM)