Open Thread: January 24, 2024

Your Wednesday Issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a debate on La Liga refereeing with (not a movie marathon without pizza though): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Been Hearing About This Guy for a While

Good, fast player and has improved technically as well. How do you guys rate Yan Couto?

Well The Match Was Certainly Heated

Still can’t believe I haven’t commented on this. Not that it really is a rare moment in football for a player to shove another player out of frustration, but it was unbefitting behavior and it’s always nice to see the rest of the players running to support Jude.

Ah Yes, the Good Ol’ Days

I was looking forward to this face-off before every Clasico. Truth be told, Dani Alves did a fairly good job against Cristiano for the most part.

