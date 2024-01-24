Open Thread: January 24, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a debate on La Liga refereeing with (not a movie marathon without pizza though): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Been Hearing About This Guy for a While

Good, fast player and has improved technically as well. How do you guys rate Yan Couto?

Real Madrid are keen on Manchester City youngster Yan Couto, who has impressed in his two seasons on loan in Spain with City's sister club Girona.



(Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/AX80Qv6YU3 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 23, 2024

Well The Match Was Certainly Heated

Still can’t believe I haven’t commented on this. Not that it really is a rare moment in football for a player to shove another player out of frustration, but it was unbefitting behavior and it’s always nice to see the rest of the players running to support Jude.

Alemría player shoved Jude Bellingham by running into him. Real Madrid players didn’t like it & were quick to defend him. pic.twitter.com/wDgIo3Z5YX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 24, 2024

Ah Yes, the Good Ol’ Days

I was looking forward to this face-off before every Clasico. Truth be told, Dani Alves did a fairly good job against Cristiano for the most part.