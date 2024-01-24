Preview, Squad List, Team News: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid; UEFA Women’s Champions League

Preview

UEFA Women’s Champions League is back. Real Madrid face Chelsea for the return leg in London, on Stamford Bridge.

Las Blancas are already mathematically eliminated from the Champions League, and don’t have a chance of qualifying to the quarter finals. The white team has only managed 1 point in the first 4 matchdays and are currently 4th in group D. The 1 point was won in the first matchday, against Chelsea on Alfredo Di Stefano. The result of that match was 2-2 where Olga Carmona was the scorer of both goals for Real Madrid.

The Blues have lost their star striker, Sam Kerr, due to an ACL injury, however, Real Madrid has a few new unavailable player for this match as well. While Signe Bruun and Rocío Gálvez are still out, Sandie Toletti and Olga Carmona have also been added to the list of unavailable players after last week’s el clasico.

“It’s going to be a difficult game and we know how big Chelsea and their players are. We’ll be looking to do our best and come away with a good feeling. We deserve it, we want to boost our confidence and put in a good performance,” says Linda Caicedo in the pre-match press conference. “It’s going to be a big stage between two teams that play good football. We have to go there to enjoy it and play to the best of our ability.”

The kick-off is on January 24th, at 21:00 CET on Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas, Téllez

Defenders: K. Robles, Ivana, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, Sara López

Midfielders: Teresa, M. Oroz, Zornoza, Freja Siri, Olaya

Forwards: Raso, Linda C., Feller, Møller, Athenea, Pau C.