Chelsea vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UEFA Women’s Champions League Online

Real Madrid face Chelsea for the fourth matchday of UEFA Women’s Champions League in London, on Stamford Bridge.

Las Blancas are already mathematically eliminated from the Champions League, and don’t have a chance of qualifying to the quarter finals. The white team has only managed 1 point in the first 4 matchdays and are currently 4th in group D. The 1 point was won in the first matchday, against Chelsea on Alfredo Di Stefano. The result of that match was 2-2 where Olga Carmona was the scorer of both goals for Real Madrid.

“They made things difficult for us in the first game and we expect them to do the same there. We will be looking to enjoy the atmosphere and the stadium. We’re going there to play our game. We are Real Madrid, so we will be trying to win,” said Alberto Toril in the pre-match press conference ahead of the return leg against Chelsea.

How To Watch

Date: 24/01/2024

Time: 21:00 CET

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to watch: DAZN (free to watch with created account)