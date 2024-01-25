Real Deal Pods: Man City and Real Madrid’s Seasons In Review

On this edition of The Real Deal podcast, we’re joined by Manchester City expert Alex (@4lex_mcfc) for an in-depth comparison of Europe’s premier superclubs.

We analyze City’s form since their treble and examine whether Kovacic is filling Gundogan’s shoes in midfield. We also discuss how Jude Bellingham alters this head to head matchup and the resurgence of former City prospect Brahim Diaz at Real Madrid.

Looking ahead, we debate whether Madrid have built an elite strikerless attack and if any team outside the two superclubs can contend for Champions League glory.

Alex provides insider perspective on Pep Guardiola’s philosophy and how it stacks up against Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. We also forecast how the Spanish giants and English champions may fare both domestically and in Europe this season.

Overall, it’s an illuminating discussion between two football experts about what makes these powerhouses tick. A must-listen for any fan of Real Madrid, Manchester City, or world-class football.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Host this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)