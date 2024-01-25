Managing Madrid Podcast: Will Nacho get a renewal? How can Real Madrid fix their defense? LIVE CALL!

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Kiyan’s passion on the latest Churros Podcast

La Masia’s PR machine

Why La Masia players have trouble succeeding in other leagues

Does losing the Copa del Rey so often help Real Madrid win more titles?

Will Real Madrid ever win a treble?

Will Nacho get a renewal?

What is the future of Real Madrid’s CB position?

Managing Madrid’s relationship with Peñas

Carlo Ancelotti’s quiet leadership book

Theoretical coach of the year award goes to…. ?

Who is the favourite to win the Champions League?

Why are Barca behaving this way in response to the Almeria game?

Is there a way to start Brahim Diaz?

Best Real Madrid team to never win a European Cup

How to fix Real Madrid’s defensive issues

And more.

