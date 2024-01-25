Mendy wants to stay in Real Madrid even if they sign Alphonso Davies next summer -report

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy wants to stay in the club even if Los Blancos secure the signing of Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies next summer, according to a report published on MARCA. Mendy’s contract expires in 2025 and it would be reasonable to expect Real Madrid to explore the market and try to find a new club for him if they sign Davies, but Mendy wants to prove his worth and compete for the starting spot, per that same report.

If Mendy refuses to leave Real Madrid, then Los Blancos could have three left-backs in their squad next summer —assuming they sign Davies—. However, they could also wait an extra year, let Mendy’s contract expire while signing Davies as a free agent in 2025, giving the club more financial flexibility.

Mendy is showing some signs of improvement in recent months, although he’s not as reliable as he was years ago, when he was undoubtedly one of the world’s best left-backs.