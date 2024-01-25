Real Madrid become world’s highest earning football club

Real Madrid have announced via official announcement on their website that they’ve become the world’s highest earning football club ahead of Manchester City and PSG on Deloitte’s 2024 Football Money League report.

Here’s Real Madrid’s announcement:

Real Madrid was the highest earning football club in the world in the 2022/23 season, according to Deloitte. The annual Football Money League report places our club at the top of the list with 831.4 million euros, 118 million more than last year. This is a record figure, as never before has a team topped this ranking with more than 800 million euros in turnover.

Deloitte highlights that “Real Madrid’s growth can largely be attributed to its strong retail performance and increased stadium attendance following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.” Real Madrid is followed by Manchester City, with revenues of €825.9 million, and Paris Saint-Germain, with €801.8 million.

Source: Realmadrid.com