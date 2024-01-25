 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: January 25, 2024

Your Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Chelsea FC Women v Real Madrid CF: Group D - UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to play Tekken 8 with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Fight For Yoro

I get the kid’s highly rated. But this much interest, from clubs who love to spend, could make his price skyrocket in an already inflated market. I don’t feel too good for this, even though I rate Lenny very high as well.

Not That High a Price but...

Can’t imagine us actually trying to buy Kepa after this loan deal, unless something groundbreaking happens and he turns into Navas.

Not Buying This Yet

But I simply wanted to get this off my chest. Are we still crazy for him at this point? I mean, he’s probably the best player in the world right now, in terms of skillset, but... I don’t know, it seems kinda odd to me. His best position is on the left wing, where Vini thrives and I wouldn’t want Vini to leave because of such a transfer. Other than that, it’s not really the type of CF I was thinking about, since he’s not that tall (so you lose airgame), but the man definitely checks every other box. Also, if we keep playing without a pure CF, a combo of Vini, Jude and Mbappe would dance around any defensive line I can think of.

Still, the wage he’d demand... the ego he’s shown... I can’t help but feel like we’d be destabilizing the team. In addition, I think we’d be better of with different types of signings (e.g. a young, good CB to groom and fullback(s)).What’s your take on this, guys?

