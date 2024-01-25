Open Thread: January 25, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to play Tekken 8 with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Fight For Yoro

I get the kid’s highly rated. But this much interest, from clubs who love to spend, could make his price skyrocket in an already inflated market. I don’t feel too good for this, even though I rate Lenny very high as well.

| NEWS: Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could all show interest in signing Lenny Yoro in the summer if PSG fail to sign him in January.



[Le Parisien] pic.twitter.com/oAuH5Y5Dvs — TTS. (@TransferSector) January 24, 2024

Not That High a Price but...

Can’t imagine us actually trying to buy Kepa after this loan deal, unless something groundbreaking happens and he turns into Navas.

Chelsea will ask for around €20million for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Real Madrid do not have an option to buy and are unlikely to pay that fee for a backup goalkeeper.



In the summer, Arrizabalaga had been guaranteed that he would be No 1 in Courtois’ absence, which led to him turning… pic.twitter.com/1IAQNjBON6 — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) January 17, 2024

Not Buying This Yet

But I simply wanted to get this off my chest. Are we still crazy for him at this point? I mean, he’s probably the best player in the world right now, in terms of skillset, but... I don’t know, it seems kinda odd to me. His best position is on the left wing, where Vini thrives and I wouldn’t want Vini to leave because of such a transfer. Other than that, it’s not really the type of CF I was thinking about, since he’s not that tall (so you lose airgame), but the man definitely checks every other box. Also, if we keep playing without a pure CF, a combo of Vini, Jude and Mbappe would dance around any defensive line I can think of.

Still, the wage he’d demand... the ego he’s shown... I can’t help but feel like we’d be destabilizing the team. In addition, I think we’d be better of with different types of signings (e.g. a young, good CB to groom and fullback(s)).What’s your take on this, guys?

Kylian Mbappé has made the decision to sign for Real Madrid.



The Frenchman wants an annual salary of €70m.



(Source: @SPORTBILD) pic.twitter.com/dqb3uoZdKl — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 24, 2024