Jude Bellingham to become Real Madrid’s primary penalty kick taker

Carlo Ancelotti looks set to hand Jude Bellingham the role of de-facto penalty kick taker, according to a report from AS. The new role underlines Bellingham’s rapidly growing influence since his summer arrival. The young Englishman’s importance to the squad has been unmistakable, and this latest responsibility only cements his standing.

Bellingham got his first chance to prove himself from the spot this past weekend against Almeria. He tucked away his penalty, but went down the middle and nearly saw the goalkeeper make a kicksave. It was a long wait to take the penalty due to a VAR intervention, but his ability to handle pressure situations with such composure is a testament to his maturity and skill. Interestingly, during the Super Cup clash against Barcelona, Bellingham displayed his team-first mentality by allowing Vinicius Junior to take a penalty while the Brazilian was in pursuit of a hat-trick – a gesture that speaks volumes about his character and understanding of team dynamics.

The decision to assign penalty duties to Bellingham comes after a series of missed opportunities by other team members. This season has seen Vinicius missing a penalty in preseason, Luka Modric and Joselu each squandering one, and Rodrygo missing a critical chance. These incidents highlighted the need for a reliable penalty taker, a role Bellingham is now set to fill.

Jude Bellingham’s ascension within the team’s hierarchy has been meteoric. In just six months, he has evolved into a key player for Real Madrid, and his new role as the go-to penalty taker is a fitting acknowledgment of his growing stature and the trust the team places in him.