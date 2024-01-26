Managing Madrid Podcast: How would Mourinho react to Barca’s statements? What if Jude was part of the 3-peat? MAILBAG!

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

An alternate universe where Jude Bellingham plays in the 3-peat? What happens?

Would Jose Mourinho have had an epic press conference against Barcelona by now?

Is it better to continue with the current approach instead of signing Kylian Mbappe / Erling Haaland?

System or players first?

Hypothetical basketball 3v3 involving Kiyan and Lucas

What makes Lucas happy? Or is he always ‘negative’?

Misinterpreting tweets

Best 5 NBA centers of all time

Aurelien Tchouameni and the center-back position

And more.

Join our Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)