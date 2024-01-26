Open Thread: January 26, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d re-watch classic Real Madrid matches over pizza with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
The Time is Near
And, honestly, the man can’t get back quick enough. Let’s how long this takes. I wouldn’t want to risk a relapse by any means.
Last stage of recovery…⭐️⏳ pic.twitter.com/mFzRa2fnF9— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 26, 2024
Looking to the Horizon
Not an easy spell by any stretch of the imagination. But I do think we can make it accross the river with good results.
Next five games for Real Madrid:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 26, 2024
• Las Palmas (A)
• Getafe (A)
• Atlético Madrid
• Girona
• RB Leipzig (A)
Crucial spell. pic.twitter.com/fvZmczC6Mp
Sacked Again but not Forgotten
I’ve stated before that I love Jose Mourinho. I wish the man, the beast, the legend happy birthday and thank him for his accomplishments with us. Still can’t get over that 2012 UCL semi-final...
Happy birthday to José Mourinho, who turns 61 today.— iceman (@iceman_fc) January 26, 2024
Porto:
Chelsea:
Inter Milan:
Real Madrid:
Manchester United:
Tottenham: ❌
Roma:
Record La Liga points with Real Madrid ✅
The Special One ✅ pic.twitter.com/7dEFW6qSAk
Loading comments...