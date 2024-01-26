Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The referee debate: Part 2

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona’s young guard: bright spots in a dark season
- Xavi Hernandez’s post-game quotes after the Athletic game
- Diagnosing Barcelona’s problems
- Alvaro Morata’s controversial goal vs Granada
- How to reinforce Barca over the summer?
- Messinho
- Diego’s thoughts on the referee calls vs Chelsea back in 2009
- Another debate about referees. Buckle up!
- Which Real Madrid players would start for Barca and vice versa?
- Do Barca have ‘loser’ mentality?
- What if Xavi and Ancelotti switched positions?
- Do Barcelona have a fitness problem?
- And more.
