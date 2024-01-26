 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The referee debate: Part 2

This one was nearly as heated as Ballack and Drogba in 2009

Chelsea v Barcelona 2009 Champions League semi-final 2nd leg Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona’s young guard: bright spots in a dark season
  • Xavi Hernandez’s post-game quotes after the Athletic game
  • Diagnosing Barcelona’s problems
  • Alvaro Morata’s controversial goal vs Granada
  • How to reinforce Barca over the summer?
  • Messinho
  • Diego’s thoughts on the referee calls vs Chelsea back in 2009
  • Another debate about referees. Buckle up!
  • Which Real Madrid players would start for Barca and vice versa?
  • Do Barca have ‘loser’ mentality?
  • What if Xavi and Ancelotti switched positions?
  • Do Barcelona have a fitness problem?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

