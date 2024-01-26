Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The referee debate: Part 2

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona’s young guard: bright spots in a dark season

Xavi Hernandez’s post-game quotes after the Athletic game

Diagnosing Barcelona’s problems

Alvaro Morata’s controversial goal vs Granada

How to reinforce Barca over the summer?

Messinho

Diego’s thoughts on the referee calls vs Chelsea back in 2009

Another debate about referees. Buckle up!

Which Real Madrid players would start for Barca and vice versa?

Do Barca have ‘loser’ mentality?

What if Xavi and Ancelotti switched positions?

Do Barcelona have a fitness problem?

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas