Ancelotti: “The match against Las Palmas is very important for the league”

Carlo Ancelotti sat in the press conference ahead of the game against Las Palmas, who are currently eighth in the league table, boasting LaLiga’s second best defensive record. Ancelotti was asked about a host of things, including how this week’s rest has helped Real Madrid, to which he said: “We had two days of rest because the team needed to rest, and then two very good training sessions came, that’s what we are focused on. This match is very important for the league.”

Ancelotti on Laporta’s statements

“The Civil Guard and the Prosecutor’s Office are investigating what has been the problem of Spanish football for the last 20 years. They don’t have to deflect the issue.”

Ancelotti on Militão’s return

“In this type of injury, mid-February will be six months, from there we will see how he feels on the field. After seven or eight months, you can think that he will return.”

Ancelotti on whether the rotation in goal will continue after this game

“On Wednesday I will say who plays on Thursday, I can’t get enough of this topic (laughs).”

Ancelotti addressing the rumors about Benzema’s potential return

“That’s a lie, we have never talked to the club about this.”

Ancelotti on conceding so many goals

“November and December we were solid. This did not happen in the last games. We scored many goals but conceded many too. Valverde as a pivot was an emergency. Now Tchouameni and Camavinga are fine, we have to return to that solidity, more concentrated and forceful at the back.”

Ancelotti on Klopp’s announcement

“It’s quite surprising. Klopp has done, and is doing, a fantastic job. It gives him a lot of credit for being objective and self-critical about leaving the club in another hand. For me he has all the respect, he is a great coach.”

Ancelotti on who will replace Bellingham in the lineup

“Brahim can play and we can study the presence of Joselu. I think that, as we have done many times, we can make up for the absences of important players.”

Ancelotti on the game vs Las Palmas

“It’s a match that can be complicated because Las Palmas plays very good football. It’s going to be demanding. We have the motivation to play at our best level again after a match that’s a bit like that. We rested more than we played. We have everyone available, we are looking forward to it.”

Ancelotti on who will start between the sticks vs Las Palmas on Saturday

“Lunin will play tomorrow.”