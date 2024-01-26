 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for LaLiga match against Las Palmas

Tough away game for Los Blancos.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Las Palmas in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Lucas Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Las Palmas have been playing impressive football so far this season and they’re a tough team at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, so Real Madrid will have to play their best football if they want to score the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/27/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid