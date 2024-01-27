Las Blancas Podcast: More lessons learnt

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Yash and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea in matchday 5 of UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Talking points:

Lineup selections and rotation in a no stake game

Goalkeeping situation and Mylene’s performance

Linda’s injury update

Raso’s defensive performance and error

Great sequence of play for the equalizer

Maximizing squad potential with correct roles and patterns of play

Moller’s excellent linkup play

Niamh Charles’ performance

Erin Cuthbert’s performance

Post-match comments by Toril

Chelsea’s big money signing

Next game against David Aznar and a short turnaround

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)