Las Blancas Podcast: More lessons learnt

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Yash and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea in matchday 5 of UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Talking points:
- Lineup selections and rotation in a no stake game
- Goalkeeping situation and Mylene’s performance
- Linda’s injury update
- Raso’s defensive performance and error
- Great sequence of play for the equalizer
- Maximizing squad potential with correct roles and patterns of play
- Moller’s excellent linkup play
- Niamh Charles’ performance
- Erin Cuthbert’s performance
- Post-match comments by Toril
- Chelsea’s big money signing
- Next game against David Aznar and a short turnaround
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
