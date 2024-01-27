Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Las Palmas without Jude Bellingham, who saw his fifth yellow card of the season during last weekend’s match against Almeria. Brahim Diaz will replace him in the lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles, Suarez, Herzog, Marmol, Cardona, Perrone, Muñoz, Kirian, Sandro, Moleiro, Munir.

Ancelotti announced during Friday’s pre-match press conference that Lunin will get this start and it seems that the Italian coach will keep rotating his two goalkeepers for the time being.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/27/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.