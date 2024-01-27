Las Palmas vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit the Canary Islands in what’s expected to be a tough away game for Los Blancos. Las Palmas have been playing excellent football in their return to La Liga and are close to competing for a spot in the UEFA Conference League. They like to control the tempo of the ball and their offense is very fluid and dynamic, so Real Madrid will have to play with intensity if they want the three points.

Madrid will be without star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who saw his fifth yellow card of the season on the last home match against Almeria. Brahim will almost certainly replace him in the XI and the pace of this game could benefit his playing style, given that Madrid could have some interesting counterattacking chances.

Real Madrid have had a full week to prepare for this game, so intensity should not be an issue today.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/27/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.