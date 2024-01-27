 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga

All set for what should be a good game in La Liga.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Ceballos, Kroos, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Las Palmas starting XI (TBC): Valles, Suarez, Herzog, Marmol, Cardona, Perrone, Muñoz, Kirian, Sandro, Moleiro, Munir.

As expected, Brahim is replacing Bellingham in the starting lineup as the British midfielder misses this game due to yellow cards. Real Madrid will need to play with composure against Las Palmas’ possession-oriented style, taking advantage of the counterattacking chances they get if they want the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/27/2024

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

