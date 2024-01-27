Preview, Squad List, Team News: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

After Wednesday’s game in London, Real Madrid travelled to Bilbao where they will encounter Athletic Club in the matchday 15 of Liga F.

Real Madrid come into this matchday with a game in hand, since all 4 teams that participated in the Spanish Supercup last week had their matches postponed until mid-February. Las Blancas sit 3rd on the table, tied with Levante in points, but below the team from Valencia due to the lower goal difference.

The Lionesses currently sit 8th on the table and are on a 5-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a shaky start to their season, the Bizkaian team has been climbing the ladder, and are famous for being a really tough rock to crack at home, on Lezama.

“Here at home we have to be a brave and protagonist team. We will do everything possible to have control of the match. In Lezama we have played against very important teams and they have suffered a lot to beat us,” said David Aznar, Athletic Club’s coach, ahead of the match against Real Madrid. “I hope we play a great game, we are able to face a great team. We’re going to fight to get the three points and continue growing in this league.”

The kick-off is on Saturday, January 27th, at 18:30 CET on Lezama.

Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas.

Defenders: K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava

Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Toletti and Olga are back after a one-match pause after suffering mild injuries against Barcelona. Signe Bruun is back in the squad after being absent for 2 months due to a head injury.