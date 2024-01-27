 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Endrick shines as Brazil beat Colombia 2-0 in Pre-Olympics

The Real Madrid forward scored the opener

OLY-FBL-U23-BRA-COL Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil have started their campaign in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic tournament with two straight wins. On Friday night, they had a convincing 2-0 win over Colombia on Wednesday, thanks to an opening goal from Endrick and an 83rd minute strike from John Kennedy.

Endrick’s goal was kickstarted by his own effort to win the ball with a great tackle before he converted the rebound:

The match, played at the Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte, was a match controlled by Brazil for the most part. Endrick, who has scored in consecutive games for Brazil, also scored the game game-winner in Brazil’s opening match vs Bolivia:

After the game, Endrick posted a photo of his celebration, where he gave tribute to Jude Bellingham:

The Brazilian also posted an image on his Instagram grid, where he’s holding up a photo of him and his girlfriend:

Brazil will face Ecuador in their next match on Monday.

