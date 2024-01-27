 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: January 27, 2024

Your Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally join a reading club with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Matchday!!!

Real Madrid take on Las Palmas today. What are your predictions for this match? Another close one, or will the boyz in white bring on their A-game?

Birthday Boy

Interesting

...but I’m not buying. That’s some pretty weird gossip.

ICYMI: Endrick VS Columbia in Pre-Olympics

The MM crew have put out an article on the Brazilian’s performance.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid