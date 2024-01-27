Immediate Reaction: UD Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid

UD Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid (Vinícius Júnior & Aurélien Tchouaméni). Another clutch win. Here is the reaction to the victory. Catch next: Player ratings, post game highlights and a podcast.

Real Madrid may have picked up a result in the last game against Almería, but the performance reflected the post SuperCup struggles that have hit the side. A visit to Las Palmas was a good opportunity to turn things back around and maintain their strong points buffer at the top of La Liga. They would have to do it without Jude Bellingham amongst others though, as the Englishman was suspending for this one. Andriy Lunin started in goal as part of the goalkeeping merry-go-round that has seen far too much rotation in recent times. Eduardo Camavinga came into the side, joined by Toni Kroos. Arda Güler formed part of a smaller bench, sitting next to Fede Valverde and Joselu Mato. For Las Palmas, both Javi Muñoz and Marvin Park started - meaning that the Castilla curse would certainly play a factor at some point. Nacho Fernández captained the team again.

Rodrygo Goes got things going by forcing the goalkeeper to react quickly to shut him down close to goal. Las Palmas then settled into the game and managed to drag out the majority of the half quietly as they would have pre-planned, and even had the chance to go ahead with a denied penalty appeal and a great strike from the full-back flying just over the target. Vinícius Júnior then came close, but the keeper was on hand once more to deny Madrid. Half time, 0-0 - with fans hoping for more action in the second half.

There would be more action in the second half, but initially from the home side. Munir El Haddadi should have scored but Andriy Lunin did well to deny him. The Castilla curse then did take effect, as Javi Muñoz finished well after a good counter attack to give Las Palmas the lead. Dani Carvajal looked to respond quickly with a good finish which beat the keeper, but he was stood in a clear offside position. Still, the lead did not last long as Eduardo Camavinga played a great ball into Vinícius Júnior who finished superbly with his weak foot. Arda Güler and Aurélien Tchouaméni were brought on the switch things up, and it was the Frenchman who would make the difference. A Toni Kroos corner came in, and Tchouaméni planted a powerful header onto the ball to find the corner. Full time, a 2-1 win - but Madrid still not back to their best. Any thoughts?