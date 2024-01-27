Ancelotti: “Nacho is having an extraordinary season”

Real Madrid had to work their way to a 2-1 win over Las Palmas, with goals from Vinicius Jr and a late winner from Aurelien Tchouameni proving to be enough for Los Blancos to get all three points. It was an interesting game with an outstanding atmosphere, and Real Madrid got a very important victory under their belt. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the journalists in the press conference, talking about a range of things. When asked about Nacho and the performances of the defense lately, Ancelotti said: “We may have lost a little solidity, but we scored a lot of goals. We attack a lot, and we don’t always have the balance we should. Nacho is having an extraordinary season.”

Ancelotti on whether the goal from Las Palmas “woke the team up”

“Yes, the dynamic changed. It ‘squeezed’ us. It was a spectacular match, but when we fell behind, we took a step forward and found more solutions. We cannot forget that we are playing against a great team, good with the ball, who, on a statistical level, have only conceded two goals in the first half, it seems to me. We plan to control the first and attack the second. It is a very, very important victory.”

Ancelotti on the remontadas this season

“It is a tool that we have, a motivated bench, which contributes a lot. They are a tool that we have, although we would like to get ahead and enjoy the transitions a little more, but it cannot always happen. On this topic, I am left with the fact that I look at the bench, and I have many alternatives to change the games.”

Ancelotti on why he subbed Vini off

“I did it to be more solid at the back.”

Ancelotti on why Modric didn’t warm up

“Because when I’m not sure he’s going to play, I don’t ask him to warm up. I must respect him. When I’m sure it’s going to come in, I ask him to warm up. But when I have doubts, no.

Ancelotti on Tchouameni’s performance

“He played the game he usually does: strong at the back, cutting a lot of balls. On a defensive level, he helps us a lot, and in the header, once again, he has shown that we are very, very dangerous from set pieces because we have very good pitchers and finishers.”

Ancelotti on Valles, Las Palmas and their chances of Europe

“He is a great goalkeeper, very good with his feet and enormously capable in goal. But we also have very good goalkeepers.

“Las Palmas plays football very well. When they handle the ball, it’s difficult for you to recover it and if you don’t press well, they create opportunities against you. Playing against them is not that easy. Of course, they can fight for Europe.”

Ancelotti on why Camavinga was subbed off

“Because he was a little tired, after a very intense game. And Tchouameni was very fresh.”

Ancelotti on Lunin’s performance

“He did well, with a save in the first half and solid in the second.”