Managing Madrid Podcast: Las Palmas 1 - 2 Real Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

Kiyan and Matt breakdown yet another remontada

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_MM
UD Las Palmas v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Early kick off = lethargy?
  • Las Palmas’s season and how good they are at home
  • Their defense
  • How Carlo Ancelotti arranged his XI
  • The positions of Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz
  • Has Nacho lost his pace?
  • Nacho vs Marvin
  • Brahim’s performance
  • Ceballos’s performance
  • Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
  • Who was at fault for the Las Palmas goal?
  • Ancelotti’s subs
  • Scaloni’s quote about football losing its essence
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

