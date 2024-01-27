Managing Madrid Podcast: Las Palmas 1 - 2 Real Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Early kick off = lethargy?

Las Palmas’s season and how good they are at home

Their defense

How Carlo Ancelotti arranged his XI

The positions of Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz

Has Nacho lost his pace?

Nacho vs Marvin

Brahim’s performance

Ceballos’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Who was at fault for the Las Palmas goal?

Ancelotti’s subs

Scaloni’s quote about football losing its essence

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)