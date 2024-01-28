Player Ratings: Las Palmas 1 - 2 Real Madrid; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—6.5: One big save in the game but otherwise saw very little action.

Dani Carvajal—8: Another superb performance, unlucky not to register another goal as VAR called him offsides.

Toni Rudiger—7.5: Has mastered the over-the-top through ball to Vinicius Junior this season. Created two goal-scoring opportunities with that pass.

Nacho—5: Communication between the captain and Kroos should have been better on the goal conceded. Nacho’s reactions were poor and arguably could have gotten a body in front of the shot.

Fran Garcia—8.5: Best performance from Fran Garcia in a Real Madrid shirt. Crosses, cutbacks, off-ball pressure, and off-ball movement — all top notch.

Toni Kroos—8.5: A game winning assist, 4 key passes, and countless jaw-dropping press resistance moments that we have become accustom to while watching the brilliant German.

Eduardo Camavinga—9: Did a little bit of everything on the day: 70-yard recovery sprints to dispossess the opponent and a brilliant chipped assist over the backline from zone 14 to an on-running Vini JR.

Dani Ceballos—5: An early inch-perfect through ball to Rodrygo which should have opened the scoring. Worked hard but was quiet and had little else to note from the match.

Brahim Diaz—3: Totally absent on the day, his worst performance in a Real Madrid shirt. Only 16 touches in nearly an hour played.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Finished the game with the equalizing goal but had seven total shots and in reality should have finished the match with two or three goals. Despite his poor finishing, he was a constant nuisance for the Las Palmas backline and created countless opportunities.

Rodrygo—5: Missed two big chances and failed to stamp his authority on the match.

Substitutions:

Tchouameni—8: Scored the game-winning goal with a towering header off a Kroos corner kick.

Joselu—6: Played a lovely outside of the boot pass to Arda Guler late in the game.

Fede Valverde—6: Brought stability and energy to the middle of midfield.

Arda Guler—6: Worked hard defensively but didn’t have many chances to show off his skill set. Did miss a big opportunity late on in the match after taking too big of a touch.

Ferland Mendy—N/A: Brought on late to form a double defensive left flank with Fran Garcia.