Open Thread: January 28, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to hang out with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Made the Win Again

Another tough one. That Las Palmas game was harder than many expected. Yet, Madrid made the win again through an Aurelien Tchouameni header off a corner. One of the bright spots in this match for me was Fran, who was firing on all four cylinders tirelessly.

It was a top performance from Fran Garcia yesterday pic.twitter.com/kMp4KTGBol — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) January 28, 2024

That mentality

We've made comebacks this season! pic.twitter.com/6Z3A6RgPBl — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 28, 2024

Carlo’s Chicharito Tribute

Ahh... that UCL semi final seems like yesterday. By the way, for those of you who are newer to the blog, that quarter final means a lot to the older members. There’s good argument to be made for that being one of the greatest live match (“Confirmed Lineups”) thread ever on this blog, if not the best. Good memories, lots of fun.

European legend Carlo Ancelotti dedicated a few words to ex Real Madrid player Chicharito during his official presentation with Chivas.







pic.twitter.com/kuIhW6HToj — All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) January 28, 2024

Managerial Dominos Across Europe

I’ve been reading about this in quite a few of your comments. Yeah, at the moment, it seems like Liverpool may go harder for Xabi, given Carlo’s renewal. I still can’t wait to see Xabi Alonso at the manager seat of Real Madrid.