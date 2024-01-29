Chronometre: 29 January 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

The Toni Kroos Edition

In this edition we seek to give Kroos his flowers as one of the GOATs of the game.

9 years ago today: Toni Kroos became a Real Madrid player for €25m from Bayern Munich. Insane stats and consistently displayed. pic.twitter.com/cZbGZSUElQ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 17, 2023

Kroos is one of the best midfielders to ever kick a football. A key element to understand about Toni Kroos is that he controls the team in a way that is so unusual.

Real Madrid don’t play a particular style. This means they adapt to the opposition. This is where Kroos’ genius, shines through.

Toni Kroos arrived at the Bernabeu after the success of La Decima. His arrival coincided with the departure of another world class midfielder, Xabi Alonso.

Kroos was a fresh off a World Cup victory to follow up a treble winning campaign with Die Roten a year before.

Kroos has gone on to win 4 ChampionsLeague titles and 3 La Liga titles (a UCL-La Liga double on two occasions).

Kroos has been at the heart of it. A player who is more likely to miss a game than miss a pass, has been ever present, making the job of every Real Madrid manager easier.

️ Toni Kroos: “I don't really like stats, I don't believe they mean that much. I don't need the confirmation that I had ‘x’ percentage of accurate passes to know if I played well or not.” pic.twitter.com/Y8Di9tZ7Ax — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

I agree with Kroos. Stats are only meaningful to justify a player who is already good.

Dani Carvajal was horrendous last season. I only found out in May 2023 how terrible he was statistically. When Toni Kroos has a bad game. It’s not that his passing accuracy drops to 50%, it is that we can see he is not controlling the game or affecting the game the way he would like.

Toni Kroos is outspoken and relatively unfiltered when he does speak. He is rarely ambiguous and is someone you can trust to call a spade a spade.

Toni Kroos' comment under @FabrizioRomano's 'HERE WE GO' instagram post for Gabri Veiga's move to Al-Alhi. ❌ pic.twitter.com/jitVvMK0Rn — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 24, 2023

Kroos was booed recently when Real Madrid played the supercopa in Saudi Arabia. This was on the back of him saying that he objected to young players leaving Europe for the Saudi league before they’ve reached their potential in Europe.

Kroos remaining as opinionated as ever gives his views freely whenever he’s asked. He commented on the signings of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler in typical candid Kroos fashion.

️ Toni Kroos: “Arda Güler is only 18 years old but he can do many things that we cannot do.” @yagosabuncuoglu pic.twitter.com/5ButATDAch — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 18, 2023

At the age of 34, Kroos doesn’t have much time left in the game. He still has the ability to deliver spectacular performances from time to time.

Kroos 2023/24

Toni Kroos much like his teammates at Real Madrid adjusts his game to the needs of the team from time to time.

Last season Kroos was slinging more key passes than this season. Part of the reason is that a player like Jude Bellingham was not available to carry the ball from deep and connect the attack. This season Kroos is more involved in building up the game from deep. His ability to find forward passes consistently even when under pressure is unmatched. He has a high volume of progressive passes with the highest accuracy.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Yan Couto Good replacement for Lucas Vazquez

Good competition for Carvajal

Future starting RB

No vote view results 29% Good replacement for Lucas Vazquez (14 votes)

22% Good competition for Carvajal (11 votes)

37% Future starting RB (18 votes)

10% No (5 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll Who should continue next season? Lucas Vazquez

Luka Modric

Nacho

None of the above vote view results 17% Lucas Vazquez (10 votes)

13% Luka Modric (8 votes)

25% Nacho (15 votes)

43% None of the above (25 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll 3