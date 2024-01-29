 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chronometre: 29 January 2024

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Ud Las Palmas V Real Madrid - La Liga Ea Sports

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

The Toni Kroos Edition

In this edition we seek to give Kroos his flowers as one of the GOATs of the game.

Kroos is one of the best midfielders to ever kick a football. A key element to understand about Toni Kroos is that he controls the team in a way that is so unusual.

Real Madrid don’t play a particular style. This means they adapt to the opposition. This is where Kroos’ genius, shines through.

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

Toni Kroos arrived at the Bernabeu after the success of La Decima. His arrival coincided with the departure of another world class midfielder, Xabi Alonso.

Kroos was a fresh off a World Cup victory to follow up a treble winning campaign with Die Roten a year before.

Kroos has gone on to win 4 ChampionsLeague titles and 3 La Liga titles (a UCL-La Liga double on two occasions).

Kroos has been at the heart of it. A player who is more likely to miss a game than miss a pass, has been ever present, making the job of every Real Madrid manager easier.

I agree with Kroos. Stats are only meaningful to justify a player who is already good.

Dani Carvajal was horrendous last season. I only found out in May 2023 how terrible he was statistically. When Toni Kroos has a bad game. It’s not that his passing accuracy drops to 50%, it is that we can see he is not controlling the game or affecting the game the way he would like.

Toni Kroos is outspoken and relatively unfiltered when he does speak. He is rarely ambiguous and is someone you can trust to call a spade a spade.

Kroos was booed recently when Real Madrid played the supercopa in Saudi Arabia. This was on the back of him saying that he objected to young players leaving Europe for the Saudi league before they’ve reached their potential in Europe.

Kroos remaining as opinionated as ever gives his views freely whenever he’s asked. He commented on the signings of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler in typical candid Kroos fashion.

At the age of 34, Kroos doesn’t have much time left in the game. He still has the ability to deliver spectacular performances from time to time.

Kroos 2023/24

Toni Kroos much like his teammates at Real Madrid adjusts his game to the needs of the team from time to time.

Last season Kroos was slinging more key passes than this season. Part of the reason is that a player like Jude Bellingham was not available to carry the ball from deep and connect the attack. This season Kroos is more involved in building up the game from deep. His ability to find forward passes consistently even when under pressure is unmatched. He has a high volume of progressive passes with the highest accuracy.

