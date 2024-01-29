Tchouameni: “I could have done better in the Cup goal, but I don’t want people to talk about my mentality.”

Aurelien Tchouameni scored a late header to give Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Saturday, marking his 24th birthday in style.

Tchouameni, who will no doubt be an important player for Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of the season, had some very interesting quotes after the game in the mixed zone, where he addressed his own criticism, Barcelona’s claims that the league is “adulterated”, his rotation with Eduardo Camavinga, and more.

The victory over Las Palmas

“We played a great game against a great team, Las Palmas is a team that plays very well, especially with the ball. It was an important goal for the team, as was Vini’s.”

Competition with Eduardo Camavinga

“It’s always the same, sometimes Edu plays, sometimes I play, but the most important thing is to give everything on the field. I’m happy with Edu’s game, he’s my brother, but we all have our opportunities and we have to give everything when they arrive. I know that it is not possible to always play incredible games, but it is possible to always give everything. We are going to fight with this incredible squad to win the League.”

Barcelona’s claim: “Adulterated league”

“We don’t care what they say. The referees are people and they make mistakes like us, sometimes it’s good for us and other times it’s not. We are doing very well and we are going to continue like this until the end. What happens outside doesn’t matter to us”.

Getting criticized after the Derby

“I could have done better in the Copa goal (that Atletico Madrid scored), but I don’t want people to talk about my mentality. When we played against Barcelona I played until the end with my injury. It can happen, there can be criticism at Real Madrid, nothing happens, because I always say that it is a dream to play for this team.”

Playing center-back

“You already know that I prefer not to play center-back, but if I can help I don’t care. I prefer to play as a midfielder, but if I have to play as a center back, I will give my all, which is the most important thing. Playing as a center back is different, but the important thing is to learn everything”