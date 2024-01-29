Valencia set to sign Peter Gonzalez, Real Madrid will keep more than 50% of his rights -report

Valencia are set to complete and announce the signing of Real Madrid Castilla player Peter Gonzalez, who will join the club on a loan deal which includes an option for Valencia to buy him permanently next summer, according to AS. If that option is triggered, Real Madrid will keep more than 50% of his rights, meaning that they could always bring Peter back if he succeeds or match any offer for him in the future, per that same report.

Valencia were very interested in the signing of Peter to add some more depth to their wings. However, owner Peter Lim doesn’t want to invest any more money in the club, which made the deal difficult for them.

In the end, Peter was always on his way out of the club as he had lost his spot in Raul’s rotation with Castilla. He will now have a good opportunity to play quality minutes in La Liga.