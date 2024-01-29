Ruben Baraja discusses Peter Federico’s imminent move to Valencia

Rubén Baraja expressed optimism about Peter Federico’s transfer to Valencia. Speaking post-defeat against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, Baraja initially downplayed the complexity of Peter Federico’s move. However, he later acknowledged the young Real Madrid Castilla player’s potential in an interview with Movistar+.

Baraja highlighted Federico as a “young player with a lot of hunger and ambition,” noting his struggle to secure a spot in the Real Madrid first team after his debut. Emphasizing Federico’s role at Valencia, Baraja stated, “He comes to help, contribute and add strength in a position in which we fell short in the last market.”

Federico is set to join Valencia this Tuesday, pending a successful medical examination. The deal involves a loan with an option to buy for just over three million euros for 50% of the player’s economic rights. Real Madrid retains half of these rights, ensuring continued influence over the young players’ career, especially if Valencia opts for a permanent acquisition. This is a similar clause that Real Madrid have made with many of their Castilla products over the years like Sergio Arribas, Miguel Gutierrez, etc.