Dust In The Eyes : 30 January 2024

The Ideal Midfield is possible

Perhaps only in theory

Jude(LCM)

A complete player. There’s hardly anything to say about Bellingham that has not already been said. He’s a player with the potential to dominate a generation. His physical, intellectual and technical gifts are extraordinary even without mentioning his age.

I would play Bellingham as the LCM in my midfield 3. His ability to go box to box and also be comfortable out wide makes him an ideal candidate.

Camavinga(CDM)

A complete player(Potentially).

Camavinga is my ideal CDM. He has speed, strength, power and technique. He is arguably the best tackler in the game and is comfortable defending out wide if he has to cover for his fullback. His dribbling and press-resistance means the team can progress the ball in a variety of ways. Most of all he has exceptional feel for the game. The way he entered the pitch against PSG, Chelsea and Man City during the historic 2022 UCL run could easily make us forget he was 19 years old. The only thing missing from Camavinga as a CDM is a run of games.

Fede(RCM)

A complete player. Fede is one of those unique players who is too good to be true. His speed and strength are incredible. His tactical awareness is awesome. His ability to deliver what a manager needs specifically is unbelievable. He can go box to box, stay wide or deep or stay up the pitch and not lose his efficacy.

Housekeeping

Dani The Captain

✍️ Real Madrid to offer Dani Carvajal a contract extension:



• Renewal offer will be till 2026.

• After 2026, plan is to renew him season after season.

• Crucial to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/e1aoz4nfBQ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 30, 2024

Dani is being rewarded for his stellar showing this season. The gluten-free Carvajal has looked the part with the armband on this season. In stark contrast to fellow canterano, Nacho. Dani has been tasked with less defensive work this season. Having license to bomb forward and create or score goals.

Tranquillo

Arda Güler’s teammates & the coaching staff have asked him for patience. The players have noticed his frustration with his playing time & have been by his side.



Everyone at the club has no doubts that he will succeed. Even the player himself does not doubt it. @relevo pic.twitter.com/csqGJwtaAl — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 30, 2024

Arda Guler is probably the most talented 18 year old in the game right now. He also plays in the same team as the most talented players on the planet. It takes a lot to stand out when you’re surrounded by great talent and game recognise game.

Arda Guler has a very dangerous left foot pic.twitter.com/OvMkuSBZjZ — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) January 29, 2024

The kid is technically brilliant for any age. That left foot might just replace the Asensio’s stunners in the future. Patience is key for the kid but he needs to play even if the minutes are limited. What’s unacceptable is to bench him like a 2nd GK. He will most likely go to the Euro24 with Turkey and if he goes in cold, it will come back to bite us. The other obvious reason to integrate him is that he is actually a unique player in the squad.

Reinforcements at fullback?

❗️Yan Couto for RB & Alphonso Davies for LB are Real Madrid’s objectives. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/ov5NTFTByW — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 30, 2024

Please checkout Arnau Martinez who plays RB for the same team as Yan Couto. I would give him my vote. That being said, getting both these fullbacks would be a significant boos to the squad.

