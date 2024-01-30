Real Madrid set to offer Carvajal a one-year extension -report

Real Madrid are going to offer right-back Dani Carvajal a one-year extension, one which will keep him in the club until the summer of 2026, according to a report from MARCA.

Carvajal’s current deal expires in 2025 but his performances have been excellent so far this season and he’s been able to stay healthy, so Real Madrid are comfortable giving him an extra year.

The Spanish defender just turned 32 years old, so he should be more than capable of being a relevant player for a few more years, even if Los Blancos will gradually have to explore the transfer market for a long-term replacement fairly soon, as Carvajal could be required to rest and rotate more often soon.

Carvajal is the undisputed best right-back in club history, and while he had some down years due to injuries a few seasons ago, he has bounced back and found a way to contribute and make an impact consistently.