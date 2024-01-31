 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

With or Without Wings : 31 January 2024

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid Castilla v Melilla - Primera RFEF

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid Training Session

Life After Marcelo Carvajal

The Real Madrid rebuilding project is nearing completion. The forward line is perhaps missing a number 9, the midfield missing a manager and the back 4 perhaps needs a way forward with respect to the fullback positions.

Daniel Carvajal New Real Madrid Signing Press Conference

I say this while Daniel Carvajal is experiencing a resurgence in form that is praiseworthy at the very least. Dani is easily one of the best two-way fullbacks in the game throughout his time at the Bernabeu. However, the Spaniard is not getting any younger and the club needs to chart the way forward. The Left-Back position has Ferland Mendy (offensively anonymous) and Fran Garcia (Not good enough?)

Dani has been productive this season generating and converting chances himself. He has been one of the brighter lights of the season so far. In a team that leans heavily to the left because of Kroos and Vinicius who see a lot of the ball, Dani has more than held up his end on the right side.

That said, Dani is set to carry on for a few more seasons at least, providing the club an opportunity to introduce a young understudy with different characteristics and perhaps more offensive potential.

The Potential Fullback Solutions

Home-Grown

Miguel Guttierez is one technically gifted fullback. He’s a naturally inverted fullback. This tendency to move in-field with the ball was already present during his time with Castilla. He has the ability to evade pressure like a midfielder and the vision to create chances for teammates.

Flamboyant

Yan Couto is an impressive two-way player. Aggressive in both directions with a balance that is increasingly hard to find in fullbacks. He can definitely give us a great boost when Carvajal is not available. He would be more effective that Lucas Vazquez who is in reality a makeshift fullback. Yan Couto has play RB, RWB/RM and RW for Girona this season. His versatility is something that will be most welcome at Real Madrid.

Steady but promising

Arnau Martinez is a promising player with very good attributes and an ability to play multiple positions including CB. He has had serious competition at RB with Yan Couto taking over the slot as the main man at RB. However, the young Spaniard is a talented footballer who may yet thrive at the Bernabeu as understudy to the likes of Carvajal and fellow CBs.

Total Package

The prize. The news of the day will revolve around the Turtle from Paris all summer long but Alphonso Davies will most likely be the realistic target for Real Madrid. It seems the hope is now that he rejects a very good offer from Bayern

“Daddy was a bankrobber

But he never hurt nobody

He just loved to live that way

And he loved to steal your money

Some is rich, some is poor

That’s the way the world is

But I don’t believe in lying back

Sayin’ how bad your luck is”- The Clash

The Bellingham Effect

Razor Sharp

