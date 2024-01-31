 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: ESPN’s Derek Rae on Leipzig, Xabi Alonso, Alphonso Davies

Kiyan is joined by Derek Rae for a jam-packed episode

By Kiyan Sobhani
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 Teams Jerseys Shoot Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Derek Raw discuss:

  • Nostalgic Real Madrid memories
  • The highlights of Derek’s career
  • How Derek prepares for games
  • How Derek learned German
  • How you should pronounce “Toni Kroos”
  • RB Leipzig: How much of a threat level are they to Real Madrid?
  • Jess Marsch, Ralf Ragnick, Julian Nagelsmann, and Marco Rose — what is their football philosophy and how much Leipzig have evolved
  • Does Leipzig’s style of play suit Real Madrid?
  • Their defensive problems
  • Dani Olmo
  • Xavi Simmons
  • How much of a Champions League threat are Bayern Munich?
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Was hiring Thomas Tuchel and sacking Nagelsmann a mistake?
  • Will Xabi Alonso stay at Bayern Leverkusen?
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Derek Rae (@RaeComm)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

