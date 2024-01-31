Managing Madrid Podcast: ESPN’s Derek Rae on Leipzig, Xabi Alonso, Alphonso Davies

AUDIO:

Nostalgic Real Madrid memories

The highlights of Derek’s career

How Derek prepares for games

How Derek learned German

How you should pronounce “Toni Kroos”

RB Leipzig: How much of a threat level are they to Real Madrid?

Jess Marsch, Ralf Ragnick, Julian Nagelsmann, and Marco Rose — what is their football philosophy and how much Leipzig have evolved

Does Leipzig’s style of play suit Real Madrid?

Their defensive problems

Dani Olmo

Xavi Simmons

How much of a Champions League threat are Bayern Munich?

Alphonso Davies

Was hiring Thomas Tuchel and sacking Nagelsmann a mistake?

Will Xabi Alonso stay at Bayern Leverkusen?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Derek Rae (@RaeComm)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)