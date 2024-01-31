Alphonso Davies: “I feel very comfortable at Bayern Munich”

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies talked to Kicker and shared some thoughts about his current club Bayern Munich when asked about his future.

“I feel very comfortable here, I am playing for an amazing team, one of the best teams in European football. I stay focused and I give my all for this team and for our fans,” said the Canadian left-back.

Davies’ contract expires in 2025 and he’s become Real Madrid’s biggest priority for the 2024 transfer window, given that Bayern would have to accept an affordable offer if they want to avoid losing him as a free agent a year later.

However, Bayern are offering Davies a contract extension with a significant salary raise, one which Real Madrid are not willing to meet. That means that Davies will have to choose between staying in Germany with a better contract or joining Real Madrid by giving up some money in the process.